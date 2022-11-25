Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Denver City man killed in Thursday morning wreck

Source: KCBD Video
Source: KCBD Video
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - 40-year-old Guadalupe Ortega Ariza of Denver City was killed in a wreck in Eastland County on Thursday morning.

DPS says 27-year-old Alfredo Guerrero Ariza was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 20 around mile marker 353 east of Ranger when he drifted into the center median and lost control of the vehicle when he overcorrected.

DPS says it was raining at the time of the crash and the vehicle overturned on wet roads.

His passenger, Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alfredo Guerrero was treated and released.

The accident happened around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Lufkin volunteers give free holidays meals for ‘Thanksgiving in the Park’
Longview ISD academic dean discusses Mustang Mall motivational program
Longview ISD academic dean discusses Mustang Mall motivational program
“This is my home right now at the moment,” said Thaddis Holmes, a Veteran who has spent the...
East Texans enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army’s annual event in Tyler
East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children
Holiday shopping tips amongst inflation