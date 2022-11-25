Aggie football leaning on experienced players for LSU matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no bowl game on the table this Thanksgiving for A&M. With only four wins, many are ready for the season to end and to get back to the drawing board.

However, the Aggie’s have a few things to be thankful for as a hot LSU team comes to town.

The first thing Aggie football can be thankful for is Antonio Johnson. Having him healthy and using him as a spy on a running quarterback was effective against Auburn. They didn’t win but the defense held the Tigers to 13 points. LSU has a running quarterback in Jayden Danels, so having a spy is key.

The second is Max Johnson. Johnson is an LSU transfer, and led the game winning drive last season for the Tigers over A&M. He hasn’t played in Brian Kelly’s system, but can help scout for Conner Weigman and prep the young quarterback for the big stage.

The final thing is experience.

This A&M team has shown fight during tough games. The Alabama game came down to the last play and the losses to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn were all by one score.

Kick-off for A&M and LSU is 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. It’ll be televised on ESPN.

