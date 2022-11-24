Wonderland of Lights is lit with more lights; and has more activities for kids

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The East Texas city of Marshall kicked off another season of holiday fun Wednesday with the lighting of its annual Wonderland of Lights.

“They’re really bright, thinking how long it took them to put them all up,” one child said.

The former Harrison County Courthouse is more lit than last year.

“This year, we have more lights than we did in previous years,” explained Cheryel Carpenter, president of the Main Street Advisory Board. “We have way more sponsors than we usually have, which means more lights, more activities for the kids.”

Some people see the lighting ceremony and ensuing activities as a family tradition.

“It’s a huge tradition with families,” Indy Fenton said. “I’ve got girlfriends that are here from high school. And everybody comes home and brings their families, and our kids love it.

“It’s just the best. Clean, fun. Seeing people that you know. It’s just a great activity and there’s so much to do.”

There was something for both kids and adults to enjoy Wednesday.

“We get to skate and do cool stuff, buy stuff and get coffee,” one child said.

“It’s fun; we come every year,” said another.

“I really like it,” chimed in the latter’s sister.

Organizers of Wonderland of Lights said the event has a great economic impact.

“When we hear our cash registers. When we see people buying and shopping and eating and having a great time in our city. We know that’s going to mean a better quality of life, better neighborhoods, better streets,” Carpenter said.

