Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him

‘Glory to God and Happy Thanksgiving’
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran Thaddis Holmes was among the many people treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler.

In an interview with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland, Holmes said he’s been staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the past two weeks.

“So, this is my home right now at the moment,” he said. “It’s a blessing to have a warm Thanksgiving meal here in Tyler, Texas.”

Despite his current situation, Holmes expressed great appreciation for the blessings in his life and even shared a poem he wrote to thank God.

“No matter what you go through in life, you always have to look up,” Holmes said. “And once you look and lean on God, he’ll be there for you.”

Watch the video above to hear Holmes’ poem and more from our interview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

Latest News

WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amongst inflation
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation
WebXtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him
WebXtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80