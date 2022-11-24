WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amongst inflation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Americans are expected to spend more this holiday season than last year, but high inflation will definitely have an impact.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales during this November and December to increase between 6% and 8% over 2021.

Nathan Grant, Senior finance industry analyst of MoneyTips, shares how you can shop smart amidst inflation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.