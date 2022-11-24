Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting.

Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county.

“It’s impossible to address every single broadband need in Van Zandt County in one strategic planning process so were doing this in a process overtime, and this is the first very big step into getting that done,” Cleveland said.

This plan was funded through a grant from the economic development administration for $375,000 and a local match put up by the county for $161,000.

“Many of these projects in each of the counties are what they call blended projects which means they are addressing business needs first and they have a spinoff of addressing residential needs as well,” said Cleveland.

He said 13 other counties will also be implementing their own versions of a broadband plan and Cleveland added “this will help every aspect of the county, as well as attract new businesses to the area.”

County Judge Don Kirkpatrick explained “if we can see this plan come through, it’s going to help the residents, the businesses, first responders, the schools, it’s going to help every aspect of Van Zandt County.”

There are currently areas within Van Zandt County that receive no service at all, according to Kirkpatrick. He said “were gonna bring service to those areas where they have the opportunity because in today’s world a lot of people are working from home.”

The next step for the county is to apply for grants in order to move forward to execute the plan.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.