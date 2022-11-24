Thanksgiving Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies and showers continue this evening with temperatures sitting in the 50s and 60s. Coverage of showers should decrease through the evening and overnight hours, with little to no rain expected by tomorrow morning. That said, some fog and mist/light rain will be possible during the morning hours on Friday, but the heavy showers we’ve experienced today should wrap up tonight. Tomorrow, skies will remain cloudy, with more rain possible during the afternoon. Coverage and intensity is not expected to match Thursday’s activity, but Friday will not be much nicer other than the lack of widespread downpours across the area. Temperatures on Friday will start off in the 50s, and peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Widespread heavy rain is expected to return to East Texas by Saturday morning. Like today, it will not be a pleasant experience if you’re caught outdoors without the rain gear, as an additional one to as much as three or more inches of rain is expected before the end of the weekend. While severe weather does not look likely, flooding, lightning, and thunder will be possible. Saturday’s activity should be clearing out by the evening hours, and then we’ll be done with the rain for a couple of days. Sunday and Monday both look dry, with temperature returning to the 60s and 70s by Tuesday. This warm-up is short lived though, as we’re already anticipating our next significant cold front to arrive by the middle of the week bringing cooler temperatures and rain back to East Texas. This system could also bring strong to severe storms to the area on Tuesday/Wednesday, but we’re still too far out to give specific details yet. We’ll continue to keep you updated on that. For now, enjoy your Thanksgiving and hopefully you’re able to stay dry. Have a good night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.