Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

Texas Tech Police Department
Texas Tech Police Department(Texas Tech Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus.

The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release.

At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic man pointed a gun at him and attempted to rob him behind the IHOP near 19th and University.

Just six minutes later, police received another call from a woman saying a Hispanic man tried to rob her at gun-point near 15th Street and Avenue X.

The man was reportedly wearing a mask, a hoodie and a jean jacket.

TTPD issued the following tips to stay safe:

  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Try to avoid isolated areas
  • Try to avoid walking alone

TTPD also wanted to remind students of the following resources:

  • The Raider Ride Evening Transportation Service is available from 6 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. seven days a week during the semester. Students can request a ride during service hours through the TapRide app
  • Blue Light Emergency Phones are located throughout campus and are direct lines to the Texas Tech Police Department
  • The Texas Tech Police Department can also be reached at (806)742-3931

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806)775-2865.

