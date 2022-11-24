Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

(Rusk County OEM)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night.

Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.

According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the structure is a home. No one was injured. Crim’s Chapel, Henderson and Overton fire departments responded, and have the fire under control as of 9 p.m.

Officials warn drivers in the area to expect a large presence of responders and use caution in traveling this area.

