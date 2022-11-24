Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays near I-20 and SH 110.

Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.

There is currently no estimated time for the incident to be resolved. Travelers are advised to drive carefully and avoid the area.

