Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on SH 80

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230.

According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.

Power line outages in Mineola near CR 2841 (Jennifer Kielman)

All 4 lanes are currently closed and traffic is being redirected to CR 2230. Drivers are advised to avoid the area all together.

Power line outages in Mineola near CR 2841 (Jennifer Kielman)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.