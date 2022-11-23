Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall.

Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The suspect was also detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.

Killeen Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Medlock
Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks

Latest News

East Texas Regional Airport
WebXtra: Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller
WebXtra: Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels
Zavalla
City asks Zavalla residents to check status of water at home as service broadly restored
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork