TJC Apache Belles open this year’s Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are returning to Houston for the city’s 73rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the first time they will be opening the parade in honor of their 75th anniversary as a team.

Director of the TJC Apache Belles, Jasilyn Shaefer says performing at the parade is a long-standing tradition for the team which they look forward to every year.

“It’s really a way that we can show off our community and show off the traditions we have here in East Texas. They always announce us as being from the rose capital of America and we just have a wonderful pride from where we come from and the college that we represent and the people of East Texas.” said Shaefer.

The team leaves for Houston Wednesday morning. Once they return, the Belles will prepare for their first Christmas show to celebrate their 75th anniversary. The show will be December 9th and 10th on the TJC campus.

