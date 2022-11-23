Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles.

Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.

“Just a lot of rocks coming up from people passing in both directions,” said Sam Moore. “I’ve got major rock chips on the paint and windshield, its every day because I have to go to Tyler everyday for something.”

Moore said he has two cars that have received damage from the gravel on the road.

“I have a car at home that has some damage that didn’t have damage prior to the road construction, but I only drive it on Friday nights and Saturday so it isn’t driven much but it does have a little bit of damage,” he said.

Danica Chalk said the rocks and gravel have also caused damage to her vehicle.

“They’re just everywhere, my windshield has been broken, I have had it repaired, just a crack and that happened just when somebody was passing in front of me you know they weren’t doing anything illegal, they were just moving out of the way and it hit my windshield pretty hard and spidered it,” Chalk said.

“Yesterday, the contractor began sweeping loose gravel in the project limits, over a 19-mile stretch from Loop 323 in Tyler to the Anderson County line. Over the next two weeks, crews will continue sweeping and will also apply fog seal to help seal the roadway. The project will also include a hot mix overlay, scheduled for the weeks to come,” a statement from TxDOT read.

The work is being done by a contractor, Madden Contracting Company, LLC, out of Minden, La. A hotline has been set up for those who have received damage to their vehicles from the work on Highway 155. The number is 318-429-0550

