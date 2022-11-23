Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business.

Amarillo Police Department said in August, a report was made to it’s department of trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle.

The Homeland Security Investigations at Amarillo’s Field Office and APD started a joint investigation, further obtaining two search warrants for the business and a local storage property.

On Monday, Nov. 21, investigators executed the search warrants, seizing more than 13,013 counterfeit items.

All together, the items are worth over $16 million in manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Those items includes fake Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Rolex, and many more.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Chino's
Chino's(kfda)
Chino's
Chino's(kfda)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

“This is my home right now at the moment,” said Thaddis Holmes, a Veteran who has spent the...
East Texans enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army’s annual event in Tyler
East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children
Holiday shopping tips amongst inflation
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation
WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation
Thaddis Holmes was one of the many people who enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army...
Webxtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him