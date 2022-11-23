Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds overnight with rain entering the forecast on Wednesday afternoon/evening. A cold front on Thanksgiving Day is now delayed until later in the day, so more rain is expected. Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Friday are now expected to range from 1 to 2 inches or even a bit more in a few spots. This is certainly good news, however, most of it will fall on Thanksgiving Day...so not many outdoor activities will be possible. Scattered showers are possible again on Black Friday with fewer possible on Saturday. Sunday and Monday should be dry and very pleasant with a slight chance for a few showers developing late on Tuesday of next week. We are still not expecting much in the way of severe storms on Thursday, but lightning/thunder and very heavy rainfall will be possible. We will stay on top of the weather for the upcoming holiday...not to worry. Have a great night, East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.