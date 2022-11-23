Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mistletoe & Magic fundraiser kicks off 44th year of holiday shopping event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event at the Rose Garden Center opens Friday and runs from through Dec. 4.

Junior League of Tyler President Jamie Cooper shared how the fundraiser supports over 20 local non-profits like the East Texas Food Bank and the literacy programs for adults.

For a list of events checkout the website and details click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Medlock
Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

apache belles practice routine for Thanksgiving day performance
TJC Apache Belles open this year’s Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade
Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him this...
Family, friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers
Zavalla residents express water frustrations at emergency council meeting
Zavalla scrambles to find well worker following resignation
The Harrison County Courthouse is getting prepared for its big event on Wednesday
City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights