Kitchen Pickin’: Candle holder bacon bowls

Tupperware colander

Jeff: This was fun. It was a sentimental pick-up for Steph just a week earlier and I found one on my own. So I made it the first entry this week and Steph had quite a laugh when she saw it. But she brought me down quick when she noticed a hole had been drilled into the side of it. But I think someone may like the idea of hanging up their colander.

Steph: I don’t think the hole drilled into the lip is a negative at all. It’ll probably be useful to the next person who owns it. Lots of people hang colanders up for easy access, so that’s why someone did that. Not a flaw, in my book. And it’s funny that they’re coming out of the woodwork this month!

1930s relish dish

Jeff: I walked into a rural church sale and didn’t see much. But the ladies there were so nice and gave me a cup of coffee. I would’ve felt guilty not picking something up. The first thing I got was this three-compartment dish that my research shows is from the 1930s. It’s about 12 inches long. I think I got it for a dollar.

Steph: This is a sweet, vintage reminder of times past. I love the look of these glass pieces. Nice find, and it can be used for lots of things, like on a dresser for keeping rings and earrings in, or for putting coins in at the end of the day out of your pockets, etc.

Candleholder

Jeff: This was the second pickup at the church sale but it’s not really a kitchen item. I thought at first it was some kind of candy bowl. But as we discussed in the show, we finally determined it’s a candleholder. I was just looking at it upside-down the whole time. The lady at the church thought it was crystal. “No, just glass,” Steph said.

Steph: Definitely glass, made by Lancaster Colony Companies subsidiary Indiana Glass. That company was begun in 1907 in Dunkirk, Indiana. It closed in 2007 after many changes in the company structure through the years. This is pretty and shiny still, and the ribbed glass is unique. Nice addition to a tabletop!

Crown Royal bag

Jeff: Did you know Crown Royal was first created to honor a visit to Canada by King George VI? It was packaged in these bags to make the presentation more regal. Crown Royal decided to keep the bags as packaging. I got a bunch of these for a quarter each. I don’t think they have much value, but they’re great for packing things like small breakables.

Steph: I agree, they’d be handy for packing things in to keep them from getting scratched. Good way to reduce/reuse for the environment.

Perfect Bacon Bowl

Jeff: I grabbed this after I saw the “Made in USA” on the bottom, along with a 20-cent sticker. I asked the nice couple if they knew what it was and they couldn’t remember. When I got home I did some research and learned it is the Perfect Bacon Bowl. You can lay bacon across it and put it in the microwave or oven and make a crispy bacon bowl out of it. The grease collects in the bottom. Turns out it was once the subject of “Does It Work?”

Steph: That Does it Work segment is classic! Loved watching it again. Somehow the idea of a bacon bowl full of macaroni and cheese sounds like a wonderful idea now...

Gem jar

Jeff: This is old and has a blue tint. I don’t remember much about what Steph said about it, but it has some crazy glass top. I’ll let her explain to you exactly what it is.

Steph: This old canning jar is from Canada. Jars like this were made beginning in the late 1860s, and it has a zinc ring over a glass lid, which is aqua in color, like the jar. You can see the air bubbles in the glass, which is really pretty. Not sure which year this was made, but I do really like it, and will hold on to it. I actually use vintage jars for storage in my pantry. I wouldn’t store liquids in old glass, since it may contain lead or mercury, but I use it for packages of pasta, wrapped tea bags, bags of rice, etc.

