Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night.

The National Weather Service has indicated winter storm watches are in effect along the Interstate 27 corridor with potential for four to six inches of snow and isolated higher amounts possible in the Panhandle and West Texas. Weather models show a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and severe storms for much of East and Southeast Texas, bringing threats of flash flooding, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

“The State of Texas is proactively preparing for winter weather and severe storms expected to impact Texas this week,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue monitoring weather conditions, Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. We also thank all of the brave emergency response personnel who are spending time away from their families to protect our communities and their fellow Texans this Thanksgiving season.”

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has requested the following state agencies identify available resources to support winter weather and severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Transportation

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Additionally, the Texas Department of Transportation has begun treating roadways across West and Northwest Texas ahead of winter weather.

Texans can access winter weather safety tips by visiting ready.gov/winter and locate severe weather safety information at ready.gov/severe-weather.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.