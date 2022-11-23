Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family and friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers

By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “While this place is a place of the administration of justice, today we claim it as a place of remembrance,” Taylor Heaton stated at the memorial service.

Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him this afternoon in Smith County’s central jury room, a building he spent a lot of time in; 31 years, to be exact.

Judge Rogers began working for the Smith County District Attorney’s office in 1983 and just two years later was appointed Smith County Judge in 1985.

In 1987 he moved to the Smith County Court at Law #2, where he stayed and served for 31 years.

His obituary said, “He loved being on the bench, working closely with local law enforcement and guiding people to make better choices.”

Rogers died on November 17 at the age of 73.

