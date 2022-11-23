Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Very Heavy Rainfall expected on Thanksgiving Day. Few T’Storms Possible
A Very Wet Thanksgiving Day is expected. A few isolated thunderstorms possible over southern areas.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers throughout the day today and into the evening hours before the heavier rainfall begins on Thanksgiving Day. Showers and thundershowers...even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible on our Thursday with some very heavy rainfall likely. Rainfall totals of 1.50″-3.00″ will be possible over most areas with a few locations getting nearly 4.00″ over the next few days. Please travel with extreme caution on our Holiday as some flash flooding will be possible. Over the far southern sections of East Texas, there is a better chance for a few isolated stronger storms during the day, Lightning/Thunder is likely over most of ETX tomorrow...but most will not reach severe limits. Some gusty winds will be possible along with the heavy rainfall. Scattered showers will continue through the second half of the day on Friday and even into Saturday morning before the rain ends for a few days. Sunday and Monday look to be two very nice days. Another front moves in on Tuesday night bringing back some showers and thundershowers. A few may be strong/severe as the front moves through...we will monitor this closely for you, as always. The rain should end by noon on Wednesday. Please, travel safely this Thanksgiving Holiday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Medlock
Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks

Latest News

Very heavy rainfall, and a few isolated thunderstorms, expected on T'Giving Day.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips