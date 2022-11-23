East Texas law firm gives away 400 turkeys in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the law firm of Goudarzi and Young gave back to their community by handing out turkeys to East Texans free of charge.

Cars lined up early this morning to get a bird. Brent Goudarzi said today was a special homecoming since he grew up in Gilmer and is now giving back to his community.

“We started in Gilmer 26 years ago. Most of the people coming through this line we either grew up with, represented or know through the community. It is such a wonderful time to be here and give back. To the community that started us. Such a need and it just warms your heart when you see come through who truly have a need and by the grace of God we’re able to meet their need,” he said.

They gave away 400 turkeys this year and say they hope to give away more next year.

