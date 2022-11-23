East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food.
The Salvation Army in Tyler
Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler
Time: 11:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church Edgewood
Location: 403 S Houston St, Edgewood
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Circle M Crawfish
Location: 14449 State Hwy 155, Big Sandy
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
If your organization or business is holding a free meal for the community, please call KLTV 7 at 903-597-5588 or email us at news@kltv.com and we’ll add the information here.
