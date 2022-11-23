East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food.

The Salvation Army in Tyler

Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler

Time: 11:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church Edgewood

Location: 403 S Houston St, Edgewood

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Circle M Crawfish

Location: 14449 State Hwy 155, Big Sandy

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If your organization or business is holding a free meal for the community, please call KLTV 7 at 903-597-5588 or email us at news@kltv.com and we’ll add the information here.

