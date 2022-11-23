East Texan chosen as Earl Campbell Rose Award semi-finalist
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Enterprise football player has been chosen as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
Kendre Miller is a running back with TCU. Finalists will be announced Dec. 13, and the winner will be announced at a banquet on Jan. 11, 2023.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 given to the top offensive player in Division I football.
Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college.
Nominees:
RB Devon Achane Texas A&M
OL Steve Avila TCU
WR Nathaniel Dell Houston
QB Max Duggan TCU
QB Frank Harris UTSA
WR Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State
WR Quentin Johnston TCU
RB Kendre Miller TCU
QB Tanner Mordecal SMU
WR Rashee Rice SMU
RB Richard Reese Baylor
RB Bijan Robinson Texas
WR Keylon Stokes Tulsa
QB Clayton Tune Houston
RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State
QB Cameron Ward Washington State
