East Texan chosen as Earl Campbell Rose Award semi-finalist

Kendre Miller
Kendre Miller
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Enterprise football player has been chosen as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Kendre Miller is a running back with TCU. Finalists will be announced Dec. 13, and the winner will be announced at a banquet on Jan. 11, 2023.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 given to the top offensive player in Division I football.

Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college.

Nominees:

RB Devon Achane Texas A&M

OL Steve Avila TCU

WR Nathaniel Dell Houston

QB Max Duggan TCU

QB Frank Harris UTSA

WR Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State

WR Quentin Johnston TCU

RB Kendre Miller TCU

QB Tanner Mordecal SMU

WR Rashee Rice SMU

RB Richard Reese Baylor

RB Bijan Robinson Texas

WR Keylon Stokes Tulsa

QB Clayton Tune Houston

RB Deuce Vaughn Kansas State

QB Cameron Ward Washington State

