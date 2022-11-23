Bullard VFD, Christus EMS receive new life-saving medical devices

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara checked out the new life saving equipment at the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department and CHRISTUS EMS.

Peter Riley, Fire Chief at Bullard VFD, explains the benefits of mechanical chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest.

CHRISTUS EMS will receive a similar automatic compression device in the next two weeks. Alex Zirnheld, a CHRISTUS EMS paramedic explains the new automatic ventilator will deliver oxygen to the patient faster than a manual device.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.