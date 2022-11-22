Young man sentenced to 15 years in prison in killing of Belton teen

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Timothy Joseph Grouss, 18, on Nov. 21, 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the murder of Belton teenager Fernando Martinez in August 2020.

Grouss was 16 years old at the time Martinez, 16, was fatally shot near the Lions Park basketball court in the 500 block of Smith Street on Aug. 27, 2020.

Martinez was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition and later died.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KWTX, Robert Garnett, also indicted on a murder charge, told investigators he and Grouss went to the park to sell a firearm to Martinez.

“At the exchange, the suspect stated that the victim took possession of the firearm and did run away without paying,” the affidavit states.

“The suspect stated that the other individual with him began firing his firearm toward the victim and that the suspect also fired one shot,” the affidavit further states.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.