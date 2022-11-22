Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamela Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day. Medlock is accused of absconding with a young boy but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on Interstate 20. Smith said Medlock and the boy had stopped at roadside parks to sleep a couple times before the trooper found them.

Smith County deputies travelled to Mitchell County in order to interview Medlock, at which point it was determined that she would be charged with kidnapping, a third degree felony in Texas. Smith said the child made no outcry of abuse or neglect.

Medlock remains in custody at the Mitchell County Jail at this time with a recommended bond of $250,000 set by Smith County Judge Kerry Russell.

The boy found with Medlock underwent a forensic interview and was later reunited to his family by Smith County Sheriff’s Office representatives. He also underwent an examination and was subsequently medically cleared by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Smith County upon his return.

