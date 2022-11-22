Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Chilly, if not cold, as you head out the door this morning; temperatures for our Tuesday are starting off in the 30s and 40s. In Deep East Texas, we still have a few light showers showing up on radar, and we also have some patchy fog developing in some areas. You’ll want to use caution in areas where the roads are wet and/or visibility is reduced this morning. Through the morning, any remaining rain should clear out, as will the fog, and we’ll see clearing skies through the day. This afternoon, look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today will peak in the upper 50s and low 60s. Unfortunately, the rest of the week continues to look wet, with rain chances increasing.

As I mentioned yesterday morning, there was some inconsistency in our weather computer model guidance, and some of that has cleared up this morning. It now looks likely that we will see isolated to scattered showers move through the northern half of East Texas on Wednesday, and those that don’t see rain will still experience mostly cloudy conditions. Late Wednesday, early Thursday, a system of showers and thundershowers will move into East Texas, bringing heavy rain for our Thanksgiving holiday. Previous thinking had been that most of this activity would clear out during the first part of the day, but it now appears heavy rain with rumbles of thunder will continue through most of Thursday. I know, bummer. If you have any outdoor plans (cooking, family football, early shopping), I would have plans to move things inside, under cover, or pack the umbrellas, etc. Several inches of rain look likely. It does look possible that some rain could continue into Friday/Black Friday, but to-be-determined is the coverage, timing, and intensity. While all this rain is needed to help our on-going dryness and drought across the area, it does come at an inconvenient time. I do hope that you’ll be able to make alternate plans and still enjoy the holiday. Have a great Tuesday and Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.