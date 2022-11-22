TRAFFIC ALERT: Major wreck blocking traffic on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd. in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are investigating a major wreck on Monday night.

According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd. are shut down while police investigate the scene of the crash. Police are not saying at this time what the conditions surrounding the wreck are.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area, as police say they are not sure how long the scene will be blocked off.

