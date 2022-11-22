Thanksgiving dinner casserole by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have leftover ingredients from your Thanksgiving dinner, or if you just don’t want to make a huge dinner but want some of the flavors of that meal, this casserole will be perfect!

If you don’t have leftover turkey, you can use a rotisserie chicken. You can also adjust as desired to add some cooked diced sweet potatoes, chopped green beans instead of green peas, etc. You can also leave off the pecans, if you prefer not to use nuts.

4 cups seasoned stuffing cubes

4 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 celery stalks, stringed and finely chopped

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon seasoned salt (I used Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning)

4 eggs

10 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups milk

1 can (8 ounces) cream-style corn

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Method:

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9x13 casserole dish with butter or cooking spray.

2. Place dressing cubes across the bottom of the pan, then top it with the meat.

3. Spread the celery, peas, onion, and seasoned salt over the meat.

4. Add the cranberries, if using.

5. In a large bowl, add the flour, milk, eggs, soup, and corn, and whisk well, Pour over the ingredients in the dish.

6. Allow to sit for 15 minutes. Then, top with chopped up butter and the pecans. Cover the casserole with foil.

7, Bake for 30 minutes.

8. Uncover and bake for 30 to 35 more minutes or until a knife inserted in the center of casserole comes out clean, not wet.

Enjoy!

