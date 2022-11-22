Texas A&M Public Works, TDEM at work in Zavalla to help fix water woes

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Zavalla is working in conjunction with two outside entities as efforts continue to restore water service to residents.

A series of leaks in the city’s water infrastructure resulted in a loss of service beginning last week. Zavalla City Councilmember Kim Retherford provided the following update to residents on the state of repairs and restoration moving forward.

“As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas A&M Public Works Response Team are on-site in the city to assist repairing found leaks and locating additional leaks in the system. Once these leaks are found and repaired, crews will begin to pressurize the system to fill water tanks,” she said. “Once a consistent pressure is held and the tanks remain full then water sampling will be conducted. After sampling and lab results come back with a pass, then TCEQ will be able to lift the boil water notice that we are currently under and regular water consumption can be resumed. This is our current plan of action. Please be patient with us at this time as teams that specialize in the field are doing their best to get these issues repaired.

Retherford also provided the following reminders:

Be aware that members of these teams will be walking around city locations in order to check for leaks and possibly shut off water meters.

Bottled water is available at city hall in the drive thru. Please grab what you need.

We are under a boil water notice until further notice.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.