Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental.

It happened Nov. 22 sometime around 9 a.m. at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Police say when they got there, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the abdomen. At this time, it’s unclear how serious her injuries are.

