Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex

Police say they’ve determined that it was accidental; 1 person arrested
A 16-year-old female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the Town North...
A 16-year-old female was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the Town North Apartments in Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas, Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental.

It happened Nov. 22 sometime around 9 a.m. at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Police say when they got there, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the abdomen. At this time, it’s unclear how serious her injuries are.

We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Medlock
Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler...
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

Latest News

Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him this...
Family, friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers
The Harrison County Courthouse is getting prepared for its big event on Wednesday
City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park
Zavala water service
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Two women decorate a Christmas tree on CampV's campus.
CampV kicks off holidays with Thanksgiving lunch, campus Christmas decorating