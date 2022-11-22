Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAN, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist Church in Swan is giving away free turkeys and meals to families in need. 

Pastor Jeremiah Dollgener walks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti along the growing line of cars looking to get food. People started lining up at 10 a.m. The food is being distributed from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollgener said with inflation, the pantry has seen an increase in need exceeding 100% of the otherwise normal totals. Last Tuesday, Nov. 15, FBC served 160 families, which was the most on one day since the program began in January 2020. In January of 2020, FBC served 15 families.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping

Latest News

Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need
Zavala water service
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims
Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue