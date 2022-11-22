Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need

SWAN, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist Church in Swan is giving away free turkeys and meals to families in need.

Pastor Jeremiah Dollgener walks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti along the growing line of cars looking to get food. People started lining up at 10 a.m. The food is being distributed from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollgener said with inflation, the pantry has seen an increase in need exceeding 100% of the otherwise normal totals. Last Tuesday, Nov. 15, FBC served 160 families, which was the most on one day since the program began in January 2020. In January of 2020, FBC served 15 families.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.