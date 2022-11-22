SFA Board of Regents to discuss affiliation, position of president at next meeting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Stephen F. Austin University Board of Regents will meet next week to discuss matters pertaining to the position of the university’s president, as well as receive a report regarding proposed affiliation with a university system.

While no specifics are yet known, the Tuesday, Nov. 29 meeting will be convened to address matters specifically pertaining to that of the president. SFA currently has an interim president in Dr. Steve Westbrook, who was brought on board after the mutually agreed upon decision for previous president Scott Gordon to resign back in April. No official reasoning was given for the resignation. However, in the wake of Scott’s departure action has been taken to roll back the $85,000 raise given to Gordon prior to his resignation. Additionally, a lawsuit was filed by a former employee of the university whose claims, among other things, include allegations that Gordon’s wife had the employee doing chores, running errands and painting her nails.

The agenda for the meeting also notes a report regarding affiliation with a university system will be presented. However, it should be noted that any decisions regarding affiliation will have to be approved by the Texas Legislature.

