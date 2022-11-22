Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

SFA Board of Regents to discuss affiliation, position of president at next meeting

SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Stephen F. Austin University Board of Regents will meet next week to discuss matters pertaining to the position of the university’s president, as well as receive a report regarding proposed affiliation with a university system.

While no specifics are yet known, the Tuesday, Nov. 29 meeting will be convened to address matters specifically pertaining to that of the president. SFA currently has an interim president in Dr. Steve Westbrook, who was brought on board after the mutually agreed upon decision for previous president Scott Gordon to resign back in April. No official reasoning was given for the resignation. However, in the wake of Scott’s departure action has been taken to roll back the $85,000 raise given to Gordon prior to his resignation. Additionally, a lawsuit was filed by a former employee of the university whose claims, among other things, include allegations that Gordon’s wife had the employee doing chores, running errands and painting her nails.

The agenda for the meeting also notes a report regarding affiliation with a university system will be presented. However, it should be noted that any decisions regarding affiliation will have to be approved by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
Pamela Medlock
Woman accused in Overton Amber Alert incident charged with kidnapping

Latest News

Ralph Fiennes stars as Chef Julian Slowik in The Menu.
The Stew Review: The Menu delivers deliciously dark comedy, commentary
Green acres Baptist Church in Tyler is preparing for its second annual Christmas tree lighting...
Green Acres Baptist Church prepares for second annual tree lighting event with massive Christmas tree in parking lot
The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square this afternoon.
City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need