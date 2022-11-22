Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft

Pedro Veliz, 51
Pedro Veliz, 51(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft.

The arrest stems from a case that was reported on July 7, 2022.

Laredo police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Blaine Street for a theft call. When officers got there, they spoke to a female victim who said they had hired Pedro Veliz to renovate their restaurant. The female victim said she had paid Veliz over $4,500 and never returned to complete the job. She also said she tried to contact Veliz many times but never heard from him again.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamela Medlock
Overton child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Zachariah Sutton
Overton 5-year-old reported missing found safe
Jason Glen Walker, of Hallsville
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks

Latest News

East Texas Regional Airport
WebXtra: Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller
WebXtra: Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels
Zavalla
City asks Zavalla residents to check status of water at home as service broadly restored
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork