Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more, mainly light showers, will be possible through the remainder of the late evening hours...generally over the southern half of East Texas. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday and much better chances for showers and thundershowers/storms on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), especially during the morning hours. At this time, no severe weather is anticipated on Thursday. Rainfall Totals should be in the .25″-.50″ range for most with some getting an inch or more in the heavier thundershowers. The heaviest rain should then exit East Texas by early afternoon behind a cold front that is expected to pass through the area. Ahead of the cold front, we should warm up each day, then cool off only a little bit on Friday before a nice warming trend begins this weekend...into next week. A Look Ahead into NEXT week, rain chances will be minimal, and temperatures should be above normal...taking this chill out of the air for a while.

