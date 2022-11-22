Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night.
Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night.

By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271.

Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies, as well as an ambulance from UT Health East Texas.

Firefighters had pulled hoses across the front yard of a two-story home, though the extent of the damage from the fire was not immediately available.

It’s also unclear whether any injuries were reported.

