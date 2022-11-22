Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More charges filed against man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Paul Alcorta
Paul Alcorta(LCDC)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Paul Alcorta, now 46, of Lubbock, has been indicted with additional charges since his initial arrest and indictment in 2020.

Alcorta was arrested on September 29, 2020, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from incidents involving a 14-year-old family member in January through May of that year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Alcorta was eventually charged by a Lubbock grand jury with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Additional charges have now been filed against Alcorta. All told, he’s facing six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and one count of indecency/sexual contact with a child.

He has remained in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center since 2020 on a $500,000 bond.

Aggravated sexual assault is a first-degree felony carrying a penalty of up to 99 years in prison with no chance of parole until at least half the sentence has been served.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

