Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge Charger after it ran a stop sign at the intersection of Madison and Eagle Pass.

During the traffic stop, officers ran a warrant check on the driver, identified as Vasquez and discovered that he had an active warrant out of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana.

When police attempted to apprehend Vasquez, he got into a physical altercation with two officers.

The arresting officer deployed a TASER device in order to subdue the violent suspect and in the process impacted both the suspect and the assisting officer.

The officer hit the ground where he was rendered unconscious.

Vasquez fled on foot, but officers were later able to locate him at the intersection of Jackson and San Dario.

He is being charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer F/2, one count of Evading Arrest C/A, and one count of Resisting Arrest C/A.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was later released.

