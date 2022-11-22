Green Acres Baptist Church prepares for second annual tree lighting event with massive Christmas tree in parking lot

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Willie Downs
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green acres Baptist Church in Tyler is preparing for its second annual Christmas tree lighting event.

Over the last week, a crew of a dozen church staff members have installed a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree.

Last year they had around 5,000 people in attendance for their lighting ceremony, and they expect even more this year.

They say they’ll have food trucks, games, rides, and worship.

“We hope that people walk away encouraged, that families would be just inspired, and touched not only by just the time of Christmas, but that they would know that Green Acres Baptist Church loves them, and that Jesus loves them,” says discipleship pastor, Todd Haymans.

The Christmas tree lighting event will be held on Sunday, December 4th in the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot.

It all kicks off at 5 pm.

A portion of East Barbara Street will be blocked off.

The church says the event is free to attend.

