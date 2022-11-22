Grand jury indicts suspect in McGregor killings on capital murder, aggravated assault charges

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in McLennan County indicted Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, the suspect in the killing of his wife, two stepchildren and two neighbors in McGregor, on capital murder and aggravated assault charges.

Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, a native of Mexico, was shot by McGregor police officers during a killing spree on Sept. 29, 2022 and has injuries that authorities have said left him paralyzed.

The man’s attorney, Clay Dean Thomas, of Douglas, said he is still learning about the case and has not been provided much discovery from the district attorney’s office. “We are dedicated to presenting him with the finest defense that can be had,” Thomas said.

One capital murder indictment charges Jaimes-Hernandez in the shooting death of 38-year-old Monica Aviles, with whom Jaimes-Hernandez was living in the 900 block of South Monroe. The suspect is also accused of murdering the woman’s teenaged children, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natalie Avila, 14.

A second capital murder indictment obtained by KWTX charges the suspect in the shooting deaths of Lori Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie, both of whom lived next door.

A third indictment charges Jaimes-Hernandez with two counts of aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting of Jeronimo Olvera Jr. and attempted shooting of Jeronimo Olvera Sr. at a home in the 800 block of Monroe.

McGregor police Sgt. Jason Grochowski was among those responding to a 911 call the morning of the killing spree when he allegedly witnessed Jaimes-Hernandez shoot twice out of the passenger-side window of a gray pickup into the Olvera home in the 800 block of Monroe, an affidavit obtained by KWTX states.

“McGregor Police Officers shot the suspect and took him into custody,” the affidavit states. “Suspect had in his possession a silver/gray, 9mm handgun and ammunition. Suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.”

Jaimes-Hernandez has remained in custody at the McLennan County Jail since he was released from a hospital on Oct. 17.

Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield Jr., the lead investigator, obtained the initial arrest warrants for Jaimes-Hernandez on Oct. 12 and presented the case to the grand jury.

