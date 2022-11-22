Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Very Good Rain Chances on Thanksgiving Day.
Still looking at very good chances for showers/thundershowers on T'Giving Day.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very nice day across ETX today and it should continue into the evening hours. Increasing clouds overnight with rain entering the forecast on Wednesday afternoon/evening. A cold front on Thanksgiving Day is now delayed until later in the day, so more rain is expected. Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Friday are now expected to range from 1 to 2 inches or even a bit more in a few spots. This is certainly good news, however, most of it will fall on Thanksgiving Day...so not many outdoor activities will be possible. Scattered showers are possible again on Black Friday with fewer possible on Saturday. Sunday and Monday should be dry and very pleasant with a slight chance for a few showers developing late on Tuesday of next week. We are still not expecting much in the way of severe storms on Thursday, but lightning/thunder and very heavy rainfall will be possible. We will stay on top of the weather for the upcoming holiday...not to worry. Have a great day, East Texas.

