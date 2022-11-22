Coach Iske steps down at White Oak after nine seasons

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak will have a new head football coach next year.

Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is reporting that Kris Iske has stepped down from the Roughneck program.

Iske coached nine seasons at White Oak, putting together four-straight winning seasons from 2014-17.

He finished at White Oak with an overall record of 48-37.

