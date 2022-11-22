Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square

The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square this afternoon.
(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square Tuesday afternoon.

Crews delivered the massive 32′ Eastern Red Cedar tree around 1:30 pm.

The tree was anonymously donated in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer.

The tree will be decorated next week with the 37th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony being held Thursday, Dec. 1. It will kick off at 6 p.m. with a parade and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals 2023 Miracle Child will light the tree afterwards.

