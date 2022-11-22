Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office recovers flatbed trailer, tractor, other large stolen items

A tractor, four-wheeler ATV and riding lawn mower were among the large stolen items recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday recovered multiple large items that were recently reported stolen.

According to a report, investigators with the sheriff’s office were issued a search warrant for a location on County Road 1814 where investigators say they recovered items including a flatbed trailer, Kubota tractor, Toro mower, a four-wheeler ATV and miscellaneous tools reported stolen by a tree service.

The report states the various items were reported stolen by multiple agencies including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing and that arrest warrants will be issued.

