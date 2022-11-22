Angelina County commissioners modify tax abatement for solar park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners voted to modify an existing tax abatement for a solar park coming to the county.

The solar park by EDP Renewables of North America is a $200 million investment into Angelina County and is planned to bring 180 megawatts of power to the Texas grid. The park will be over 2,000 acres. It will be located in precinct 1 in northern Angelina County.

Tuesday, commissioners voted to modify the dates of the tax abatement with construction planned to begin December 31, 2024 and go until December 31, 2026. The reason they gave is the current economic state of the country.

Avery Gorman has more about the planned park and tax abatement.

