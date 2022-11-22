Abilene man wanted for murder arrested in Wills Point

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An Abilene man wanted for murder was apprehended in East Texas on Sunday.

According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department, Brandon Neely, 18, of Abilene was arrested around 1 p.m. Sunday in Wills Point by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Neely is charged with the first degree murder of Chungu Mishele, 24, of Abilene, which allegedly took place on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.