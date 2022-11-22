Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Abilene man wanted for murder arrested in Wills Point

Brandon Neely
Brandon Neely(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An Abilene man wanted for murder was apprehended in East Texas on Sunday.

According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department, Brandon Neely, 18, of Abilene was arrested around 1 p.m. Sunday in Wills Point by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Neely is charged with the first degree murder of Chungu Mishele, 24, of Abilene, which allegedly took place on Saturday.

