1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday.

According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.

Police said upon arrival, first responders found that a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and a white 2017 Ford F250 had collided. The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Peavine Road, failed to yield right-of-way as it entered the intersection of Peavine Road and State Highway 135, and collided with the 2017 Ford F250 which was traveling northbound on State Highway 135.

The 2008 Chevrolet Equinox was driven by Austin Morris, 25, of Gladewater, and occupied by an adult female passenger, a 3-year-old female, and 1-year-old male. Police said. Morris and all vehicle occupants were transported to area hospitals with injuries. The 1-year-old male passenger was flown to a Shreveport, LA, hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the 2017 Ford F250 was identified as Antonia Sanchez, 58, of Gilmer. Sanchez was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kilgore Police Department.

RELATED: Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.