WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank is hosting their large holiday food distribution in Tyler at Green Acres Baptist Church today, until noon.
They are planning to serve around 1,200.
Holiday food boxes consist of canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples. Fresh produce will also be available.
