Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler

By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank is hosting their large holiday food distribution in Tyler at Green Acres Baptist Church today, until noon.

They are planning to serve around 1,200.

Holiday food boxes consist of canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples. Fresh produce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank is holding its holiday food distribution event at Green Acres Baptist...
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
Zechariah Sutton and Pamala Medlock
Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton
The band is rehearsing for the upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration.
Klezmer Band gives preview of upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation hosted Opal Lee in Tyler at the Rose Garden...
City of Tyler proclaims November 20, 2022 as “Opal Lee Day”, Grandmother of Juneteenth