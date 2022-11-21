Thanksgiving Week Forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a wet and cold start to our Monday and Thanksgiving week, some shower activity will continue into Monday afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 50s. Looking ahead to the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday week, two statements can sum up the forecast: (1.) Warmer Temperatures; (2.) Continued Scattered Showers. Temperatures for the last week or so have run below normal for this time of year, when our normal low for today is 45°, and the normal high is 66°. Highs this week will make their return to the 60s, putting us back in the “near normal” range, though we’ll still likely run below the actual threshold. By the time we get to the weekend, it does look like we’ll be hitting the normal values, which are, by the way, a 30-year rolling average. Beyond this week, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above normal temperatures will continue to be likely through the end of November. Their forecast also predicts below normal rainfall through the end of the month.

As for the scattered showers and rain chances, since last week we’ve been forecasting rain for late this week, though there has been some uncertainty. That uncertainty continues even today, as there is a split between our American (GFS) and European computer model guidance. Both models are in consensus that we will see rain on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day); however, for Wednesday, and more so Friday and Saturday, there remains inconsistency. It does look possible that a few showers will be possible on Wednesday, though the coverage is not expected to be very impressive. Then, Thursday, scattered to widespread rain looks possible, which has been pretty clear since last week. When we get to Friday and Saturday though, the American model continues to keep rain in the forecast while the European model has us dry. While this discrepancy continues, I’ve opted to include a low rain chance to account for the possibility of rain on Friday and Saturday, though we may not see that come to fruition. We will continue to keep you updated here at kltv.com, on the free KLTVweather app, and on the air.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

